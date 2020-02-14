Yes, I suppose Henry Olsen is correct that President Trump has the right to remove Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (along with his identical twin brother), as Mr. Olsen claimed in his Feb. 11 op-ed excerpt, “Trump was entitled to fire Vindman and Sondland.” Did Mr. Trump also have the right to frog-march Lt. Col. Vindman out of the White House as if he had committed a crime and had to be forcibly removed lest he commit another offense? How about humiliating him on Twitter with nasty insinuations or perhaps indicating in remarks at the White House that Lt. Col. Vindman should be investigated by the Defense Department for disciplinary action? Where does this stop, Mr. Olsen? How difficult must it be to continue to defend the indefensible.