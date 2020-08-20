The scheme outlined in Thursday’s indictment boggles the mind in its brazen cynicism. A military veteran named Brian Kolfage began raising money that he told participants he would give to the federal government for an initiative called “We Build the Wall” in late 2018. It raked in more than $20 million before needing to be relaunched because he was not directing funds to a legitimate nonprofit. Eventually, We Build the Wall raised more than $25 million. For the makeover, Mr. Kolfage called in Mr. Bannon and some associates. The group allegedly came up with the brilliant idea of promising explicitly, over and over, that “100% of the funds raised” would be “used in the execution of our mission and purpose.”

But Mr. Kolfage, investigators say, ended up $350,000 richer — and, it appears, the proud owner of a new Jupiter marine boat called Warfighter, in addition to a luxury SUV, a golf cart and some jewelry. The funds also paid for cosmetic surgery, personal tax payments and credit card debt. All this was made possible by funneling the money through a nonprofit run by Mr. Bannon dedicated to U.S. sovereignty and “promoting economic nationalism,” as well as, if the charges are to be believed, promoting the economic well-being of its founder. He and the other organizers are accused of siphoning off hundreds of thousands of dollars for “personal uses and expenses.”

AD

AD

The grift alleged is disgusting, if not surprising. Mr. Bannon’s alleged masterminding of the plot, to the extent there was any mastery involved, is particularly repugnant. Both in his former role as chief of staff to President Trump and in his current self-appointed position as a crusader for global populism, he has purported to represent everyday people against the interests of the “deep state” and swamps in Washington and the world over. Yet, as we see again and again with the people whom Mr. Trump brought into public life with him, the only interest he really cares to serve seems to be his own.

If the indictment is correct, this is a scam within a much, much bigger scam. The Southern District of New York tells us a handful of con men were running this racket, reliant on Americans’ xenophobic anxieties, to prop up their lavish lifestyles. We already know that a candidate for president of the United States orchestrated the same fraud, and continues to orchestrate it, to elevate himself to a high office — from which he can engage in plenty of self-dealing of his own. The only folks who walk away empty-handed? Those donors, and voters, gullible enough to believe that a wall is the answer to anything at all.

Read more:

AD