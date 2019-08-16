President Trump plans to energize his base by attacking “wind turbines,” ignoring their vital economic benefits to farmers and rural states [“From race to straws, Trump dials up culture wars in divisive play for votes,” news, Aug. 14]. Rural areas — essential to Mr. Trump’s reelection — host 99 percent of wind projects. Farmers can earn annual lease payments of up to $8,000 per wind turbine, a steady source of income that is immune to trade wars, heatwaves, drought, floods or crop surpluses.

Iowa and Minnesota — likely 2020 battlegrounds — generate about one-third and one-fifth of their electricity, respectively, from wind. Some of Mr. Trump’s base states — including Kansas, Oklahoma and the Dakotas — rely on wind for a large portion of their electricity. Texas — home to Energy Secretary Rick Perry — has the most installed wind capacity of any state.

Mr. Trump mistakenly attacks wind power as a symbol of urban and suburban elitism. In reality, farmers and rural states depend on wind to generate badly needed income and tax revenue. As with many of his ignorant attacks, this wind storm will backfire.

Dan Weiss, Washington

The writer is a clean-energy consultant.

Read more letters to the editor.