So, the road to gun reform in the United States will be long and tortuous. But can’t Congress enact some toy laws? If Lorenzo Clerkley Jr. had been holding a bright orange toy gun instead of a “BB gun that mimicked a real handgun,” maybe Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Kyle Holcomb would have been able to use the “six hundredths of a second” to decide Lorenzo was not a threat [“ ‘I think it’s a cap gun,’ the officer said. Soon after, he fired.,” Politics & the Nation, May 8]. Congress, enact sensible toy laws; ban realistic toy weapons.

Jennie Sniderman, Takoma Park