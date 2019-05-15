Lorenzo Clerkley Jr., 14, shows the spot on his hip where he was shot by an Oklahoma City police officer. (Nick Oxford/For The Washington Post)
By Letters to the Editor

So, the road to gun reform in the United States will be long and tortuous. But can’t Congress enact some toy laws? If Lorenzo Clerkley Jr. had been holding a bright orange toy gun instead of a “BB gun that mimicked a real handgun,” maybe Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Kyle Holcomb would have been able to use the “six hundredths of a second” to decide Lorenzo was not a threat [“ ‘I think it’s a cap gun,’ the officer said. Soon after, he fired.,” Politics & the Nation, May 8]. Congress, enact sensible toy laws; ban realistic toy weapons.

Jennie Sniderman, Takoma Park