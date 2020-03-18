When I retired in 2017, I was making four times what my father was when he retired 41 years earlier. Yet my standard of living and quality of life are no better than his. Yes, my house is slightly larger, but it required two incomes to buy, not the one income my parents had. And my daughter, making $60,000 a year, qualified for a rental assistance studio apartment in Fairfax County in 2018.
Mr. Will didn’t even mention people trying to live on the minimum wage. According to Common Dreams, the minimum wage today would have to be close to $12 an hour, not $7.25, just to be equivalent. And until 1968, minimum wage kept pace with productivity growth; if it had continued to do that, the minimum wage today would be more than $24 an hour.
Here’s a challenge for Mr. Will: Live on the minimum wage for six months, including finding a place to live that you can afford on minimum wage. I’ll even spot him $500 so he has something to live on until his first paycheck. Then tell me how great things are for the average person in this country.
Melissa Yorks, Gaithersburg