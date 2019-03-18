In her March 13 op-ed, “Some benefit of the doubt for Tucker Carlson,” Kathleen Parker blithely characterized recently unearthed racist and sexist comments Tucker Carlson made to a syndicated radio show as “shockingly jock-ish.” To be clear, Mr. Carlson, now a Fox News host, said that Iraqis were “semiliterate primitive monkeys” who don’t use forks or toilet paper, and he made sexual jokes about then-17-year-old Caitlin Upton, 2007 Miss South Carolina Teen USA, whom he characterized as “so dumb . . . like a wounded gazelle, separated from the herd.” Ms. Parker’s defense of Mr. Carlson seemed to be that she knows him — she bought jewelry from his sister-in-law! — and he’s actually a nice, if provocative, guy.

It’s baffling that against the backdrop of the college bribery and cheating scandal that ensnared rich, white, famous elites, Ms. Parker can’t see that calling Mr. Carlson a “traditional, country-club Republican guy who knows and practices the gentlemanly arts” is part of the problem. While Ms. Parker thinks she’s vouching for Mr. Carlson, she’s in fact indicting herself and him in a culture that routinely lets high-profile elites get away with behavior that’s corrosive to the larger society.

Mr. Carlson is free to spew his bile, of course, but broadcasting humiliating and hateful things from a lofty perch can have real-world consequences, and we should denounce, not indulge, such behavior.

Elliott Vanskike, Takoma Park