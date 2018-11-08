I agree this is “A good day for democracy” [editorial, Nov. 7]. Democrats taking control of the House of Representatives benefits our country, because it puts checks and balances on the president, which were virtually nonexistent with Republican control of both houses of Congress.

Those disappointed by the lack of a “blue wave” need to accept certain things. President Trump voices the feelings many have but that they think are unacceptable to state publicly, including in polls. Some who are upset with the president’s behavior will excuse it if there is a carrying-out of their political or economic agendas. One of the biggest threats of allowing Mr. Trump to go unchecked is his unique behavior for an American president. Leaders are role models, and his diminishment of civility spills down to all levels. This needs to be curbed.

Jeffrey B. Freedman, New York