The July 29 editorial “A pastor’s plight, and the others” accused Turkey of sliding toward a dictatorship and sacrificing a once-thriving democracy, but the opposite is true: Turkey is a democracy that upholds the rule of law and separation of powers and promotes freedom of religious expression. In a July 31 press release, representatives of 18 non-Muslim communities in Turkey stated that they practice their religions freely, without government interference.

In the recent elections, an amazing 86.2 percent of eligible voters cast ballots for six candidates. All parties accepted the results, and international observers attested to the free and fair conduct of the elections. These are the signs of a vibrant democracy, not the iron grip of an authoritarian, as the editorial claimed. Pastor Andrew Brunson has not been prosecuted because of his religious activities. The allegations against him require legal investigation. No one can prejudge the outcome of his trial. Only an independent and competent court authority can decide his case.

Fethullah Gulen is not a “cleric” or a “political figure.” The putschists of the July 15, 2016, coup attempt, who were the obedient servants of Fethullah Gulen, killed 251 innocent people and bombed government buildings. To the Turkish people, it is beyond comprehension he freely operates from Pennsylvania.

Turkey and the United States are enduring one of the most difficult times in their bilateral relationship. Friends can disagree, but they should strive to overcome their differences. Turkey remains a staunch ally committed to achieving shared security interests and upholding NATO values.

Serdar Kiliç, Washington

The writer is ambassador

of the Republic of Turkey.