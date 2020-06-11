It is another case of Trump asking Americans to prefer his dystopian fantasies to the evidence before their eyes. Gugino is a 75-year-old Catholic peace activist who fell and cracked his head after he was pushed by two policemen in full riot gear in Buffalo. The officers, as we know from video footage, kept advancing over Gugino’s body in their heroic assault against the dangerous, anarchic forces of Catholic pacifism. Gugino was left with a serious head injury. The officers are facing charges of assault.

Five days after these events, the president of the United States tweeted an accusation that Gugino “could be an ANTIFA provocateur,” and that, by Trump’s own analysis of the tape, his fall appeared to have been a “set up.” This interpretation was drawn from baseless reporting by One America News Network (OAN) — a television network that is dedicated to making Fox News look like a model of journalistic integrity by comparison.

When it comes to Trump’s charge against Gugino, the interpretative options are limited. If he really believed the OAN report, the president is a credulous simpleton. If he knew the report was a smear and spread it anyway, the president is a cynical weasel. In the end, there is really no need to argue between these views. I operate on the assumption that Trump is both. To him, truth and falsehood are measured only in relation to his person and needs. Anything useful — including conspiratorial insanity — is true. Anything that resists his will — such as bad polling, historic economic suffering or a massive pandemic body count — is false. And Trump measures political loyalty by the willingness of his followers to accept his redefinition of reality.

Back on Earth, Trump’s accusation against Gugino was a serious abuse of power. When a private citizen is singled out by a U.S. president, even for praise, it can bring life-changing attention. When a private citizen is singled out for deceptive slander by the president, it can crush someone’s world. It is not just an act of malice. It shows a willingness to sacrifice a U.S. citizen on the bonfire of a president’s interests and madness. It is an indication of selfishness that borders on inhumanity. .

In a variety of ways, GOP supporters of Trump argue that such viciousness doesn’t matter. With the impressive exception of Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah), Republican senators refuse to comment on the president’s Twitter provocations — even though Twitter is the main way the president has chosen to speak to the American people. Rank-and-file Republicans claim that only Trump’s policy views ultimately count — even though his policies on immigration, pandemic response and law enforcement directly reflect his inability to feel human empathy.

Are you a refugee fleeing war or persecution with your children, hoping to find a new life in the United States? Trump reviles you as a threat and eagerly closes the door in your face. Are you an elderly person at higher risk of dying from covid-19? The president clearly has other priorities. Are you a protester standing up for the values of your faith? Trump really does not care if you are knocked down and bleeding. In his unhinged conspiracy theories, you are the conspirator. In the universe of his lies, you are the liar.

Twitter Trump is the man himself. He has pioneered a method of presidential communication unmonitored by advisers, unchecked by White House fact-checkers (assuming they still exist) and untethered to normal human values and self-restraint. It is our window into his shriveled soul. If what you see doesn’t revolt you, you have lost the capacity for revulsion.

In November, Americans should remember the name Martin Gugino and his treatment at the president’s hands. Voters will determine whether we are a nation that punishes lies and cruelty or endorses them. And Republicans in particular will be long defined by what they choose to tolerate.

