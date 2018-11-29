Thanks to retired Gen. Stan McChrystal for his cogent and well-articulated Nov. 25 Outlook essay, “Good riddance,” which promoted the seemingly rare qualities of nuance and honest introspection as tools that can be used to expand perspectives narrowed by cultural and societal assumptions. His process of change offers hope that we are all capable of doing the same, even in the all-or-none atmosphere that has become so prevalent worldwide.

It is crucial that our nation’s leaders are able to assess their own biases and make adjustments that lead to inclusiveness and the greater good of humankind.

Suanne Shocket, Manassas

Retired Gen. Stan McChrystal failed the same type of test that Robert E. Lee confronted in 1861. In a time when national loyalty was not nearly as strong as it is today, Lee was confronted with a difficult choice. Lee chose loyalty to his family and to Virginia over the tempting offer of command of the U.S. Army. Most Southerners of that era would have made the same choice.

Fast-forward to today: Mr. McChrystal was confronted by the choice of being loyal to his lifelong idol, namely Lee, or succumbing to the pressures of accusations that Lee is a symbol of prejudice and hate. As a Civil War historian, my take is that Mr. McChrystal’s desire to relegate Lee’s reputation to the realm of mythology is not supported by the historical record.

Lee’s character and performance throughout a difficult period have stood the test of time, while Mr. McChrystal appears willing to sacrifice Lee’s memory on the altar of political correctness.

Thomas J. Ryan, Bethany Beach, Del.

In his discussion of Robert E. Lee, retired Gen. Stan McChrystal correctly noted that white Americans in the North and South agreed after the Civil War not to “treat the South as if it had lost.” More important, both sides agreed to whitewash the cause of the war in the determination of Southern whites to maintain and extend the institution of slavery. These acts of amnesia directly led both to the “Lee cult” and to the naming of many military bases after his generals — even though, collectively, these men were responsible for killing more U.S. soldiers than any other group in history.

As a result, African American soldiers are now assigned to bases named for people who fought to keep their ancestors, and prospectively the soldiers themselves, as property. That grotesque situation reflects the false understanding of the war that prevailed for too many decades. As Mr. McChrystal has overcome his idolization of Lee, perhaps the United States can now face the truth about other Confederate leaders and rename the bases.

George Colvin, Oakton