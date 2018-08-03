The USCGC Nathan Bruckenthal is docked in Alexandria on July 25, the day of its commissioning ceremony. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

The July 26 Metro article “Cutter’s credo: ‘Bravery in battle’ ” missed an interesing tidbit of naval history: The USS Firebolt and the USCGC Nathan Bruckenthal were commissioned in Alexandria — the Firebolt on June 10, 1995, and the Bruckenthal on July 25, 2018. The Firebolt’s commanding officer, Charles Williams, wanted to honor his fiancee and have the Firebolt commissioned in her Ohio hometown. The town didn’t realize the economic benefit of hosting and turned down the offer. Williams then decided Alexandria would work, as his fiancee lived in Del Ray. The christening was the first time their families met prior to the wedding. Williams, like Nathan Bruckenthal, for whom the Coast Guard ship was named, also graduated from a Northern Virginia high school.

I’m sure the Williamses would appreciate that Bruckenthal served selflessly and heroically aboard the Firebolt, and that somehow their lives and Navy/Coast Guard careers intertwined, like a fine sailor’s knot, through the Firebolt.

May the Bruckenthal’s plank owners serve with distinction; their ship’s namesake left a high-water mark of service and courage.

Elizabeth Wright, Alexandria