Excessive emissions must be stopped, and more highway lanes are needed to accommodate the increase in highway usage, primarily from increased population. Two issues, two solutions.

Rather than requiring vehicles to meet a minimum miles-per-gallon performance, all vehicles should instead be required to limit greenhouse-gas emissions, preferably to zero. Where are local efforts in the District, Maryland or Virginia to pass regulations that would require such compliance?

Richard Zierdt, North Bethesda

The Jan. 12 Metro article “Ambitious Montgomery plans agenda on climate” highlighted Montgomery County’s efforts to cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 80 percent by 2027. But the article failed to mention what most local experts and officials believe is the most effective tool for quickly responding to the climate crisis: Community Choice Energy (CCE). Newly proposed CCE legislation would enable Maryland towns and counties to rapidly shift from fossil fuels and toward renewable-energy sources if they want to.

The CCE bill, sponsored by Del. Lorig Charkoudian (D-Montgomery) and Sen. Pamela G. Beidle (D-Anne Arundel), would give communities the authority to negotiate for energy on behalf of their citizens through what’s called community choice aggregation. Already in place in eight states, community choice aggregation lets towns and counties choose their energy sources and pool customers to get lower rates.

Montgomery County and some cities have supported the idea and need this enabling legislation to meet their climate goals. Experience in other states shows communities are getting a cleaner mix of energy and cheaper electric bills than they would if they stayed with their utility’s standard energy mix. What’s more, the legislation would empower local governments to make decisions based on their communities’ priorities and needs. Community Choice Energy gives the power to the people, literally.

Michele Kurtz, Takoma Park