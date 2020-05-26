This also raises the question: Why don’t we reform our elections so that people can vote for third-party candidates without throwing the election into chaos? There is a simple solution: It’s called ranked-choice voting. It has been adopted by the state of Maine, New York City and many other cities, and by the Democratic parties of Kansas, Wyoming, Alaska and Hawaii.

Here is how it works: In such an election, voters rank candidates instead of choosing just one. When the votes are tallied, if no candidate gets greater than 50 percent of the vote, the candidate with the least support is eliminated, and those voters who supported that candidate have their second choice counted. This continues until a candidate wins with a majority (50 percent plus 1).

It’s a simple yet powerful change we can make to transform our politics. In a ranked-choice election, if a voter prefers a third-party candidate, they can vote for the candidate they like the most without fear of helping elect the candidate they like the least. With ranked choice, there is no “spoiler effect.”

John Veselka, Chevy Chase

I have been in a military family all my life, and I have voted absentee since I could vote. One must vote in the place of his or her declared residency. In my case, that was Nebraska. One must fill out paperwork so that residency can be verified and return it to receive the actual ballot. The first time I voted in person was when my husband retired after 37 years and we established residency in Virginia.

The president often speaks of how much he supports and appreciates the military, Foreign Service, State Department employees, etc. Is he accusing us and other Americans who serve out of the country of cheating or casting illegal ballots? Perhaps he should rethink his charges.

Sherry Brown, Gainesville