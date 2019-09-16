Regarding the Sept. 12 front-page article “Flavored vaping devices face ban”:

President Trump wants to stop the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes to protect the health of children. This will result in an increase in the sale and use of regular cigarettes. If Mr. Trump wants to improve the health of all Americans, why not ban the sale of all tobacco products?

Gerald P. Perman, Chevy Chase

President Trump said about flavored e-cigarettes, “We can’t allow people to get sick. And we can’t have our youth be so affected.” I’m sure many parents share similar thoughts. I can’t help but wonder, though: Where is their concern for those being killed through random shootings? Apparently we can allow people to die? And, apparently, these acts of violence don’t affect our youths?

Christine Stelloh-Garner, Huntingtown

