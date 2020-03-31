Our granddaughter was accepted at six other universities with almost full scholarships at each. Her major is criminology and justice, and she thought U-Md. was best for her. Her mother graduated from Salisbury; her grandfather was raised in Salisbury. Despite having straight A’s in high school, she was offered no grants or scholarships from the University of Maryland. It is a hardship for her to go there. She is from a single-parent home.
Now the school is closed because of the novel coronavirus. President Trump signed the $2 trillion relief package Friday. And the U-Md. president said the school has too many expenses to refund students’ tuition money.
This isn’t a time to be making money off the backs of students. Surely this situation will be corrected immediately. It’s a good case for Congress, the White House and the paper to ask tough questions of the president of the University of Maryland.
Cris Bernstein, Johns Island, S.C.