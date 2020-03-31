I would like to think that the University of Maryland made a mistake when it sent an email to all parents/students last week suggesting that students would not be refunded nine weeks of tuition after the school closed. At the same time, Salisbury University, another Maryland state school, said it would be refunding 56 percent of the money collected for this semester.

Our granddaughter was accepted at six other universities with almost full scholarships at each. Her major is criminology and justice, and she thought U-Md. was best for her. Her mother graduated from Salisbury; her grandfather was raised in Salisbury. Despite having straight A’s in high school, she was offered no grants or scholarships from the University of Maryland. It is a hardship for her to go there. She is from a single-parent home.

Now the school is closed because of the novel coronavirus. President Trump signed the $2 trillion relief package Friday. And the U-Md. president said the school has too many expenses to refund students’ tuition money.

This isn’t a time to be making money off the backs of students. Surely this situation will be corrected immediately. It’s a good case for Congress, the White House and the paper to ask tough questions of the president of the University of Maryland.

Cris Bernstein, Johns Island, S.C.