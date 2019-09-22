Megan McArdle’s Sept. 16 op-ed, “California’s mistake on gig workers,” condemning California’s law to protect workers in the gig economy was shockingly sarcastic and facetious. How is it that we’ve gotten to the point in this country that many of us begrudge a (not even) working wage of $12 an hour and health benefits to ride-hailing drivers who everyone knows make very little money?
Uber and Lyft need to pony up because they and their investors are doing very well with their business model, the essence of which is making sure the elites get cheap rides by underpaid people.
Dick Woodruff, Arlington
