Megan McArdle’s Sept. 16 op-ed, “California’s mistake on gig workers,” condemning California’s law to protect workers in the gig economy was shockingly sarcastic and facetious. How is it that we’ve gotten to the point in this country that many of us begrudge a (not even) working wage of $12 an hour and health benefits to ride-hailing drivers who everyone knows make very little money?