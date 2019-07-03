I found tears running down my face while reading Haydee Diaz’s June 30 Outlook essay, “It’s not hard to treat refugees decently.” It is unbelievably disheartening that the government of Uganda and others treat refugees with empathy, dignity and an understanding of the humanity in providing basic services while the U.S. government apparently does not. The horror, violence and fears of the asylum seekers at our southern border are the same as those in Sudan, yet the outcome is far worse.

To know the aid dollars sent to Uganda are being used to raise up the refugees there while we are traumatizing and humiliating thousands and thousands of men, women and children at our southern border is stunning. And makes me weep.

Jeanne Beare, Fairfax

