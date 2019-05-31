In this July 16, 2007, photograph, French priest Patrick Desbois, front, and members of his team walk to what used to be a well where many Jews were thrown dead or still alive, in Bogdanivka, Ukraine, during World War II. (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Carl Gershman’s May 28 op-ed, “Ukraine must confront its Holocaust history,” drew attention to the fact that, of 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust, 1.5 million were murdered on Ukrainian soil.

It was not only the involvement of large numbers of Ukrainian nationals in the Einsatzgruppen mobile killing squads that was responsible for this result but also the official comprehensive involvement of the Ukrainian Police in assisting the Nazis’ roundup of Jews for the more mechanized efficient killing fields of Auschwitz, Treblinka and Belzec.

Mr. Gershman referenced the Ukrainian town of Rava-Ruska as an example of what happened. But it would be useful to note what a U.S. federal court found in 1981 in the case of U.S. v. Osidach, in which it upheld the Justice Department’s stripping of the defendant’s U.S. citizenship. He had been charged with having served as police chief in Rava-Ruska, where he was responsible for rounding up the town’s 18,000 Jews.

The court had concluded that a careful review of the record shows “that what occurred in that town was not an isolated instance of conduct but totally consistent with the general pattern of persecutorial conduct by the Ukrainian police throughout the Galacia region.”

Allan Gerson, Washington

The writer, a lawyer, investigated Nazi collaborators in the United States for the Justice Department Office of Special Investigations.