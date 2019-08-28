Regarding the Aug. 24 editorial “Why curtail the definition of human rights?”:

It should surprise no one that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights is ahistoric nonsense. That women’s rights have always been human rights might be inconvenient to his ideology, but creating a commission to obscure that fact won’t change it. Over the past 2½ years, the Trump administration has made it its mission to devastate human rights around the world. The scorn this administration has reserved for reproductive rights was etched during Mr. Trump’s signing of his global gag rule in one of his first acts as president. The spike in unsafe abortions, rising maternal mortality and denial of crucial health care that we know results from the global gag rule betrays any proclaimed commitment to protecting human rights.

Mr. Trump’s global gag rule and the Commission on Unalienable Rights threaten the health, well-being and equality of people around the world. Unalienable rights are meaningless if they include a limited few.

Rebecca Harrington, Washington

The writer is senior director of advocacy and outreach at Population Connection Action Fund.

