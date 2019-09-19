Regarding the Sept. 12 news article “Administration plans to return nation to 1986 standards on water pollution”:

The Trump administration’s approach to water policy and the health of our communities speaks for itself, hypocritically of course. To justify its repeal of the 2015 Clean Water Rule, the Environmental Protection Agency is making the claim, quite emphatically, that the rule gave too much power to the federal government, arguing that water resources would be better managed at the state level. But administration officials want states to have that authority only when it benefits their polluting friends in industry.

The Trump administration is eliminating federal protections for small streams and wetlands, key sources of drinking water for millions of people, and leaving it up to the states to protect these waters from dangerous pollution to, in the words of EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler and Assistant Secretary of the Army R.D. James, “restore the role of states and landowners in managing their land and water resources while at the same time promoting economic growth.” If so, then why is the EPA trying to make it even more difficult for states to have a say in the process of identifying water-quality impacts that federally licensed energy projects, such as pipelines and hydropower dams, could have on local habitats, streams and communities?

When this administration talks out of both sides of its mouth, it is often the corporate polluters who win and the health of our bodies of water and our kids and families who lose.

Bob Wendelgass, Washington

The writer is chief executive of Clean Water Action.

