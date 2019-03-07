I read with interest the thoughts of Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle on the closing of New Era’s baseball cap manufacturing plant in Derby, N.Y. [“I tip my Nats cap to those who made it,” Outlook, March 3].

For almost 60 years, the New Era Cap Co. has been supplying caps to Major League Baseball players and fans — and making a tidy profit to boot. Now New Era is worried about its profit margin and will send the union jobs overseas, where the caps can be made more cheaply. But, because of New Era’s contract with MLB, the league’s caps must be made in the United States.

So a handful of nonunionized workers in Florida will make the caps for MLB, but all other MLB caps sold to the public will be made overseas. As the owner of at least 50 baseball caps and a former vice president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, I will never buy another cap made by New Era.

Too many unionized jobs are going overseas, where there are no unions and therefore no job protection. Major League Baseball has one of the strongest unions in the country and should continue to have caps made by unionized workers. If Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred does not turn this around, I see this becoming a sticking point in the next baseball contract negotiations.

Bill Barber, Vienna