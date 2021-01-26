Some Republicans think unity is something they can weaponize against Biden as they willfully misinterpret his meaning. “Unity themes and divisive actions,” grumbled Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) on Twitter. “A radical leftist agenda in a divided country will not help unify our country,” protested Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). “It will only confirm 75 million Americans biggest fears about the new administration.”

But unity never meant passing policies that charm both the minority and the newly earned majority. It was always more about process than policy: about mutual respect, and restoring the norms that a certain Florida resident blew out of the water. Most important, it was about ideals — democracy, for starters, and equality over “racism, nativism, fear, demonization,” as Biden put it. Those, not prohibitions on oil pipelines or even protections for transgender people, are the shared ground we’re now being asked to stand on.

Fully credentialed right-wingers, to their credit, understand this. “Much of it is thinly veiled innuendo calling us white supremacists, calling us racists, calling us every name in the book, calling us people who don’t tell the truth,” complained Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

To the left, unity can be a threat, too. So maybe Biden won’t try to meet the white supremacists halfway, but he does want to negotiate in good faith with those who have, over the past decade or so, done next to nothing to stymie their party’s worst instincts and biggest troublemakers. That’s a kind of unity the left doesn’t love. The fight to abolish the filibuster embodies this mentality: Keeping the thing around according to the belief that bipartisanship is a virtue, they worry, means sacrificing the ability to enact legislation that can ensure true democracy.

What happens, progressives ask, when by protecting some ideals we throw away others? Union with those across the aisle, as it turns out, can mean disunion with those on your own side of it. We’re at war over the very concept of peace.

Our period of good feelings was bound to be less an era than a short intermission. The past four years brought us a riot of unity and division all at once. If polarization wasn’t more pronounced than ever before, it was certainly more visibly pronounced. The country was divided, and people on both sides were more unified than ever about which camp they belonged in. Reality itself turned controversial. Donald Trump was hacking away at the bedrock beneath us, and far too many were cheering him on.

Some, however, were not. Under threat of collapse, plenty of people who were previously rivals took shelter together: the so-called Never Trumpers who earned retweets from #Resistance zealots; the Lincoln Project crusaders who banded with establishment liberals; even the Bernie Sanders devotees who threw their voices and their votes behind a nominee who failed to inspire them but also failed to fill their loved ones with fear. “Unity” cropped up early on, remember, in those “Unity Task Forces” convened to bring the left and the somewhat-less-left together as the Democrats wrote their platform.

Earlier this month, the harmony reached its peak. Even a number of Trump grovelers and enablers stopped groveling and enabling long enough to stand up and say they believed in democracy’s most basic ideal. (Or they at least believed that a lawful transition of power after an election was preferable to an armed insurrection overturning the results.) No, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) weren’t holding hands on the Senate floor. But they were striving, for one brief shining moment, toward the same end. Or maybe just pretending to.

Whatever the case, that’s already in the past. The common cause that united the unlikely frenemies has fled to Mar-a-Lago, which means there is more room for the little disunities that are the lifeblood of our politics: the infighting, the bickering, the blocking and the tackling. There is less room for an ode to something called unity, which is, when you think about it, just a word after all.