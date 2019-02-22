Sini Marttinen poses for a photograph in coffee shop she founded while benefitting from Finland's basic income experiment, in Helsinki on Jan. 30. (Stringer/Reuters)

Christine Emba’s Feb. 17 Sunday Opinion column, “Warming to the idea of a basic income,” might have used a different first word: Warning. She misrepresented the experience in Finland to provide a universal basic income, omitted facts dealing with the Finnish “experiment” and somehow managed to invoke a racial dimension.

Ms. Emba stated that Finland recently completed a landmark basic income project that showed the program wasn’t much of a success. Yet she claimed such a program is justified because it would provide “well-being” and bring “happiness” to citizens. These factors were not part of the Finnish experiment.

According to recent coverage in the Wall Street Journal , Finland experimented with a universal basic income, starting in 2017, declared it a failure after 16 months and terminated the program at the end of 2018. When Finns realized they could get their bread free, they decided: Why should they work for it? Voters in Switzerland overwhelmingly rejected a similar scheme years earlier. They apparently learned that providing unemployed people with a minimum income doesn’t encourage them to find work and undermines the fiscal integrity of a state.

Warren Manison, Potomac