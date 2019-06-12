I agree with Chris Rupkey, who was quoted in the June 7 news article “Trump’s leverage on tariffs has limits” as saying that factories are “not coming back to America.”

With President Trump’s country-specific tariffs affecting products from China, and now possibly Mexico, what would keep a manufacturer in China from moving production to Vietnam, Cambodia, Taiwan or Bangladesh and then selling their products in the United States? It has been reported that Vietnamese exports to the United States have increased about 40 percent during the first four months of 2019. Would it not be more advantageous for the United States to place universal product-specific tariffs on goods for which we are hoping to reclaim a lost industry or encourage the growth of an existing producer?

Fred P. Crouch, Washington