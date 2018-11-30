A Nov. 28 Business Digest item provided an example of the tolerance we have all come to know and love. To be “faithful to our values of inclusion,” Rider University has excluded Chick-fil-A by removing it as a choice from a survey asking students what restaurants they would like on campus. To be even more faithful to their values of inclusion, what will be excluded next?

Have no fear of chicken sandwiches, Rider. A Nov. 28 news article tells us “Democrats to probe hate crimes” and “how President Trump’s policies and rhetoric may be enabling” hate.

Terrence H. Scout, Purcellville