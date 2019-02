I read The Post every morning but rarely feel uplifted by anything I have read. However, after reading Michael Gerson’s Feb. 8 Friday Opinion column, “The sound of silence,” I felt uplifted as never before. He described unplugging from our digital devices and discovering the joys of silence. The crux of it is, as Mr. Gerson said, “that when we are alone with our thoughts, we are not truly alone.”

Christine Brooks, Oakton