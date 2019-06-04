In his May 31 op-ed, “America is at war, in cyberspace,” David Ignatius omitted a key takeaway in his otherwise excellent discussion of the Mueller report and U.S. operations in cyberspace. He was right to focus on the details in the report that leave no doubt about Russian intentions to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election. But Mr. Ignatius could have added another key point from the report: Unwitting Americans contributed to the Russian disinformation campaign by “liking” and sharing Russian-generated Facebook and Instagram posts and liking and retweeting Twitter posts. The Russians also used direct messaging to recruit Americans to support or organize political rallies.

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s team described these activities in detail but concluded that the “investigation did not identify evidence that any U.S. persons knowingly or intentionally coordinated” with the “interference operation.”

The Mueller report did not editorialize about its findings, but the clear implication is that vulnerabilities in the way many Americans respond to social media and email contributed significantly to Russian disinformation efforts. While Mr. Ignatius rightly emphasized U.S. Cyber Command’s efforts to counter malicious activities in cyberspace, dealing effectively with Russian interference in our information space will require all of us to pay more attention to our online activities.

Terry Thompson, Clarksville