“Upzoning” to multifamily housing would destroy even more neighborhood green space on the completely unsubstantiated assertion that somehow that would preserve other “offsetting” green space beyond the exurbs that is, for many Arlington residents, practically inaccessible. It is far more likely the proposed conversion of single-family housing to duplexes, etc., would drive up the prices of remaining homes, compelling young Arlington families to leave our community to find more affordable single-family homes in those very rural areas that some advocates of increased density in our single-family neighborhoods claim will somehow be preserved.