In a country where fertility is now well below the replacement rate required to compensate for deaths, an obvious question arises: As the United States ages, how will a dwindling cohort of younger, working-age Americans sustain the expensive social services that their parents and grandparents are counting on in retirement?
The rational answer is a robust immigration system, one that affords the nation a ready supply of scrappy, striving employees in jobs for which there are insufficient numbers of native-born Americans, as well as a steady stream of well-educated professionals to fill engineering, scientific, technology and medical jobs, among others. Immigrants are twice as likely to start new businesses as native-born Americans and buttress economic growth — think of Tesla, Google and PayPal, all started by entrepreneurs born elsewhere.
Yet as the 2020 Census demonstrated, immigration flattened out following the Great Recession in 2008, was actively impeded by the Trump administration and fell once the coronavirus tightened its grip. That reversed a trend toward rising numbers of immigrants since the 1960s, when a half-century boom in foreign-born arrivals, the vast majority of them legal, helped fuel economic growth.
Granted, no celestial mandate dictates that the United States must grow at a faster clip than other developed countries, as it has for most of its history. But population stagnation may mean a very different future, and probably a less vital one, than many Americans might imagine. In the short run, it might mean jobs that go begging for workers as caretakers for the elderly, truck drivers, computer programmers and other occupations. In the long run, it could impede the country’s ability to maintain its status as a superpower, project influence and compete with China.
Among the many theories to explain the falling birthrate are women’s increasing labor-force participation; the daunting cost of living, particularly housing, in job-rich urban areas; a dramatic drop-off in teen pregnancy; and a social media-distracted younger generation that may be having less sex. Whatever combination of factors is driving the baby bust, what’s clear is that there will be no easy answer to reversing it, though family-friendly government and corporate policies could help.
By contrast, increasing the level of legal immigration is a policy choice that comes with a direct positive impact. Making that choice would entail forging a political consensus on a uniquely divisive issue that President Donald Trump, among others, has helped turn into a question of tribal identity after years in which it was a matter of bipartisan consensus. But not making it is likely tantamount to acquiescing to an era of demographic stagnation and, over time, diminished national stature.
Read more: