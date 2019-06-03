Regarding the May 31 front-page article “ Trump threatens tariffs on Mexico ”:

President Trump announced the use of tariffs to threaten an important trading partner. He is not using tariffs as a tool to forge a fairer trade deal but as a blunt weapon to impose his will on immigration issues. What’s more, the president is being disingenuous at best and lying at worst regarding what a tariff is and who it hurts. Tariffs are not painless for the United States, nor are they paid for by the countries on whom the tariffs are imposed. Yes, tariff monies are remitted to the U.S. treasury, but they are paid for by U.S. companies that import the tariffed goods. Then these importers pass on their additional costs to the U.S. consumer via higher prices. So, ultimately, in reality, tariffs are a stealth tax on us, the American consuming public.

Tariffs are not a marker signifying the president’s strength. Extensive use of tariffs reveal his illusionary self-proclaimed deal-making genius and legendary negotiating skill to be false. Tariffs also reveal Mr. Trump’s fundamental lack of understanding of the immense value of free trade for the United States and the world economy, and its value in promoting global stability and peace.

Ken Derow, Swarthmore, Pa.

President Trump isn’t holding Mexico to account for our immigration “problem.” He’s holding Congress and, ultimately, the American people hostage until he gets his wall. We either give him billions or he will trash America.

Dave Simpson, Frederick