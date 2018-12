Facebook and Instagram ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the U.S. political process and stir up tensions around divisive social issues. (Jon Elswick/AP)

Regarding the Dec. 17 front-page article “Scale of Russian operation detailed”:

Hindsight is 20/20, but this should not be a surprise. The Soviet Union, and now Russia, were always very good at this, and we chose to stick our heads in the sand and take few, if any, precautions. And social media may well spell the end of democracy. But we can’t even have that discussion. It’s heretical in this country. We deserve what we get.

Paul Sigur, McLean