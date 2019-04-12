Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is greeted by supporters of his Likud party as he arrives to speak after the announcement of exit polls in Israel's parliamentary election at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)

The April 9 editorial “Death knell for the two-state solution?,” which advised that our State Department’s nonresponse to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s verbal assault on the 40-year U.S. effort to bring regional peace might be taken as avoiding interference in Israel’s election, defied reality. In fact, that executive branch office clearly interfered, providing validation and support for the incumbent through its silent repudiation of long-standing U.S. policy. One can only wonder what President Trump, coincidentally another incumbent and one who wears transactional exchange as a badge of strength, expects in return for this shameful promotion of conflict and misery.

Eric R. Carey, Arlington