In fact, the statement by the acting chief, Gregory Monahan, was exactly in line with the disdain for the public it serves for which the agency has become notorious. Testifying before Congress, Chief Monahan declared the Park Police “are supportive” of body-worn cameras, which he also acknowledged jibe “with contemporary trends in law enforcement as well as the expectations from the public.”

Nonetheless, he added: Fuhgeddaboudit. The agency has not elaborated on the chief’s stance.

AD

AD

Given its execrable recent record, you’d think the Park Police would be doing everything in its power to regain the public’s trust and confidence.

This was the agency, after all, whose hot-headed officers shot to death an unarmed young accountant, Bijan Ghaisar, off the George Washington Parkway, in suburban Virginia, then went into a defensive crouch and refused to provide an explanation, the officers’ names or an iota of other information pertaining to the killing. This was the agency whose officers, behaving more like storm troopers than responsible law enforcement, attacked peaceful protesters and clubbed working Australian journalists in Lafayette Square, across from the White House, clearing the way for President Trump’s photo op at St. John’s Church in June. That incident left blameless demonstrators bruised and triggered a diplomatic protest. And this was the agency that, when asked for its audio transmissions of the incident that evening, revealed that none existed, owing to what Chief Monahan described as a technical glitch — that began two years ago. When members of Congress asked for the agency’s written log of the events in Lafayette Square, he said he’d check with the lawyers and get back to them.

The common thread is the arrogance of an agency unchecked and out of control, thumbing its nose at the citizens and lawmakers and indifferent to restoring what was once a solid reputation for discipline and restraint.

AD

AD

Body-worn cameras, standard equipment at many major police departments across the country, would be a useful first step to signal that the Park Police is determined to make itself accountable for its actions. A bill to mandate their use for all federal police officers is included in a legislative police package introduced in the House of Representatives. Its passage would be a tonic — whether or not the Park Police thinks it is “in a position” to comply.