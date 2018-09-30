Josh Rogin’s Sept. 28 Friday Opinion column, “Chinese moves in Africa meet U.S. silence,” exposed the Trump administration’s fatally flawed and myopically warped China policy.

Global lessons tell us that the State Department’s stated objective of promoting the rule of law, good governance and anti-corruption is impossible in the Horn of Africa or the developing world without curtailing Chinese Communist Party doctrine and corrupt engagement. This administration’s almost exclusive focus on trade and economic issues, to the exclusion of national security and rule-of-law and corruption issues, opens the evolving China door to yet more opportunities for corruption and political influence on multiple global fronts. U.S. silence is the very fuel China needs to realize its far-reaching global economic, political and corrupt objectives.

China’s rule-of-man global mantra, coupled with corruption at every transactional and geographic turn, is the No. 1 long-term global threat to U.S. trade, democracy and national security. U.S. silence on these inextricably linked issues is our biggest enemy.

Keith Henderson, Washington

The writer is a former senior rule-of-law

and anti-corruption adviser to the

U.S. Agency for International Development.