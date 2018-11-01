The Oct. 26 Style article “Google wants to write your emails for you. It’s time to draw the line” asserted that Gmail’s new Smart Compose feature threatens our ability to communicate intimately.

However, if an algorithm can predict what you are about to write, whose fault is it? Having used Smart Compose, I find that it helps me write emails more quickly while avoiding careless grammatical errors. If this feature impedes the ability to have intimate conversations, maybe users should turn off the feature — or, better yet, stop using email as their method of communication.

Technology is a tool that can help us communicate more efficiently; used well, it can serve as an extension of our voice, not a replacement.

Sherrie Feng, Vienna