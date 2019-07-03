For years, then-Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham asked Virginia lawmakers to pass a bill mandating the reporting of lost or stolen weapons. Every year, Republicans in the General Assembly killed that bill, and all other gun-violence-prevention bills, in committee.

When it comes to curbing crime in Virginia, Mr. Durham isn’t the only expert Republicans are ignoring. The Police Executive Research Forum’s 2018 Action Plan advises universal background checks, tightened permit requirements, safe home storage, extreme-risk protection order laws and a ban on bump stocks. Virginia’s Republican lawmakers refuse to pass any of these gun-violence-prevention measures. Thanks to their inaction, Virginia citizens and police are at increased risk of violence, post-traumatic stress disorder and death.

Virginia’s elected leaders have an opportunity for action during the special session that begins Tuesday. They should honor law enforcement officers by passing the laws police want for themselves and the people they serve. Do “Blue Lives Matter” to the Virginia GOP? We’ll soon find out.

Meredith Baker, Midlothian, Va.

