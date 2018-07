Starbucks plans to phase out plastic straws from its 28,000 stores by 2020. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A July 13 letter said sucking nourishment through a straw may be, among other things, “silly,” but a straw means someone who has some facial paralysis and can’t clamp one’s lips tight doesn’t dribble liquids.

Alas, I have to drink wine with a straw.

Holly Laffoon, Fort Washington