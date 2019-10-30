Were I to appear in court or, say, before Congress, I would not wear oversized suspenders and a red nose that honks when squeezed. This is not because dressing in business attire fits my personal taste (it, decidedly, does not) but because appearing thus would be distracting and contemptuous. Likewise, the typeface I elect to use for my correspondence reflects certain things about me and my opinion of my audience. The use of Comic Sans conveys, at best, a familiar tone and humorous content. At worst, it reveals the writer to be out of touch with modern conventions of propriety and unaware of a consensus about design sensibility that was reached more than a decade ago.