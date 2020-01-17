Van Lew spent her family fortune buying entire families of slaves and freeing them. She set up a spy network during the Civil War that Union spymaster George Sharpe estimated shortened the Civil War by two years and saved hundreds of thousands of lives. She rescued dozens of Union prisoners of war and prevented them from being shipped to the Confederate stockade at Andersonville, Ga., which had a mortality rate of nearly 30 percent. When Richmond fell in 1865, Gen. Ulysses S. Grant took a side trip to Richmond to pay his respects to Van Lew before he returned to pursuing the remnants of Robert E. Lee’s army.