Regarding the April 25 news article “Measles cases at highest count since disease was declared wiped out in U.S. in 2000”:

I am a pediatrician and have been amazed at the evolving measles epidemic, often fostered by intelligent and well-meaning but very misinformed adults. They have become radicalized and, through social media and missionary-like outreach, are terrorizing parents, seniors and those with immunodeficiency conditions. Unfortunately, once converted, they become entrenched, validated and energized by their social disruptions. They stoke the fears of new parents, planting seeds of doubt and misrepresentation about the dangers of vaccines and recommended immunization schedules to the point that parents delay or avoid vaccinations, despite the clear evidence of their safety and importance for the health of their children and communities.

I see families afraid to travel with their babies, some of them asking for the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine before they are old enough for it to be effective. They are afraid to go to public places because of the risk of catching a dangerous, vaccine-preventable disease. We have evidence-based and safe vaccination schedules, and this needs to be the core of consistent and firm messaging about individual responsibility and public health. It should not be confounded by political dogma or a mutation of individual choice.

Russell C. Libby, McLean