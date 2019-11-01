Syndemics have already occurred in the developing world. They are the shape of things to come for developed countries as well. A higher order of thinking and decision-making is needed to fight this battle. Advanced mathematical modeling is already helping ramp up our ability to design and administer carefully integrated interventions.

Additionally, a vital part of the battle to confront combined problems is the need to push back against efforts to hinder or kill vaccination programs. Vaccination is key to combating pandemics and syndemics. Medicines alone, and especially with the disaster of antibiotic-resistant diseases that can’t be treated, need to have some of their burden lifted to work. The importance of vaccinations in this struggle cannot be overstated. Every infection prevented helps strengthen what treatments we have and that we may be stuck with for a long time. Vaccines save people and the power of medicines.