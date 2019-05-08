A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella virus (MMR) vaccine is pictured at the International Community Health Services clinic in Seattle in March. (Lindsey Wasson/Reuters)

Regarding Juliette Kayyem’s May 1 op-ed, “Anti-vaxxers need to face consequences”:

Vaccines’ effectiveness is not dependent on individual immunization only, but rather the immunization rate of a population. For outbreak prevention, a threshold percentage of the population has to be immunized, reaching “herd immunity.”

My parents work at the Food and Drug Administration approving vaccines; they wouldn’t jeopardize anyone’s health. Without vaccines, we wouldn’t have been able to eradicate diseases that long tormented humans. The last thing I want is to be bogged down with some viral disease because those around me failed to be vaccinated.

Shreeya Khurana, Potomac