President Trump speaks to members of the U.S. military during an unannounced trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq, Dec. 26. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

I met Hugh Hewitt once or twice many years ago, when I was in the Reagan administration and he was general counsel at the Office of Personnel Management. He seemed like a nice guy, but either I missed something or he has changed.

His Dec. 27 op-ed, “Look forward, Mr. President,” was a vapid, Panglossian fantasy.

His first mistake was to offer counsel to President Trump, as if Mr. Trump takes counsel from anyone, and that vacuous counsel — to ignore what’s gone before and just “look forward” — imparted the presumed insight into life that Mr. Hewitt picked up as a jejune scribe for none other than the exiled, reviled and disgraced Richard M. Nixon, who, in comparison with Mr. Trump, looks sane and stable. Look forward: That’s about as helpful as Nancy Reagan’s “Just Say No.”

And rest assured, Mr. Hewitt said, “the economy is cooking even as the stock market makes one of its periodic and inevitable ‘corrections.’ ”

It’s that last one that had me reaching for a double dose of Advil. I’ve seen a lot of market corrections, but I’ve never seen anything like this, and neither has Mr. Hewitt, even if he’s too purblind to see it.

Things are not normal, in the economy or anywhere else, and the sooner people realize that, the better.

Although now that I think about it, I’m looking forward, too — to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report, 2020 and a new administration.

Bruce Carnes, Fairfax