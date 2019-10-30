The reason vaping companies want to keep mint and menthol in their products has nothing to do with flavor. Menthol (and mint, which is mainly menthol) makes nicotine products more addictive because it relaxes breathing tubes and allows nicotine to get into the bloodstream faster. That’s the reason tobacco companies not only sold menthol cigarettes but also added undetectable levels of menthol even to non-menthol cigarettes.