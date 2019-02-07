The Feb. 5 news article “Major E.U. states back Maduro rival” and Adam Taylor’s Feb. 6 WorldViews analysis, “Despite protests and isolation, strongmen such as Maduro cling to power,” focused on external aspects of the political crisis in Venezuela, a once-wealthy and now sadly impoverished country. Yet any sustainable future of the country, including the revival of its once-vibrant democracy, must be determined internally.

Thus it was unfortunate that The Post failed to report on the Jan. 27 appeal by 235 courageous Venezuelan nongovernmental organizations: “Do not keep ignoring the voice of the Venezuelan people.” Observing that international public opinion has simplified the conflict in Venezuela as tension between the Maduro government and the Trump administration, these local leaders ask that outsiders not ignore the situation of the Venezuelan people and their desires and aspirations.

Civic space and local dialogue are critical to Venezuela’s future.

A. Edward Elmendorf, Washington

The writer is past president of the United Nations Association of the National Capital Area and senior adviser to its Human Rights Committee.