Regarding the March 3 news article “coronavirus-misinformation/" title="www.washingtonpost.com">Fake cures, conspiracy theories proliferate on WhatsApp”:

Technology has made our world more connected. Important and accurate messages can be communicated to a wide range of people very efficiently. This is especially useful when there is a serious public health concern, such as the coronavirus outbreak. People do not necessarily think about the possibility of the information they are passing on being incorrect. They want to ensure that their loved ones are aware of any dangers and remain healthy. However, serious consequences emerge from the spreading of false information. It can cause unnecessary panic, unsafe health practices, loss of business and much more.

It is increasingly important for people to verify the information they are both sending and receiving with credible sources before believing it or sending it to others. This will avoid panic and other unnecessary negative consequences that result from false information. It is not really feasible for there to be software that catches every message that contains false information, so it is up to the user to question each message they receive that contains information regarding the coronavirus (the most current example) to avoid following and believing inaccurate information.

Kathryn Motley, Derwood