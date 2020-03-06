It is increasingly important for people to verify the information they are both sending and receiving with credible sources before believing it or sending it to others. This will avoid panic and other unnecessary negative consequences that result from false information. It is not really feasible for there to be software that catches every message that contains false information, so it is up to the user to question each message they receive that contains information regarding the coronavirus (the most current example) to avoid following and believing inaccurate information.
Kathryn Motley, Derwood