In his Nov. 26 Education essay, “Veterans tackle another objective: Elite colleges,” Brian Mockenhaupt cited the attempts of a community college writing professor to seek guidance from the two elite schools he had attended (Williams College and Yale University) about teaching writing to veterans who had “searing stories” to share about their service in Iraq and Afghanistan. In the mid-2000s, this was their response: “Why are you asking us? We don’t have any veterans.”

Now some of the nation’s best colleges are trying to attract veterans. They will both be winners. Clearly, enlisted-rank veterans who qualify will benefit from the opportunity to attend top institutions that were never on their radar screens in the past. Further, as elite colleges seek to recruit more veterans, they amplify the concept of campus diversity, which doesn’t stop at ethnicity. Traditional students at such institutions will also benefit from interaction with veterans who have had very different life experiences than theirs.

Lois A. Engel, Washington