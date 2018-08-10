Do we remember deceased veterans only on Memorial Day and the Fourth of July? The mention in Joshua Keating’s July 29 Outlook essay, “The sinking state,” of the Tarawa atoll in the Gilbert Islands archipelago should have included a line or two about the 3,000-plus U.S. Marine casualties in World War II in three days of fighting in November 1943. The article focused on the fact that Tarawa was threatened by sea-level rise. Will the Marines still buried there soon be underwater?

Richard Lampl, Rockville