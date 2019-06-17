Regarding Petula Dvorak’s June 11 Metro column, “She has long written about domestic violence. Then it hit too close to home.”:

For me, it was relevant and familiar. The news on June 7 covered the untimely death of Lola Gulomova at the hands of her husband, Jason Rieff. On June 4, the news covered an incident of domestic violence in Clinton. The woman who was murdered was my cousin, Anika Browne . She was 46 years old and a special education teacher in Montgomery County for about 20 years. She had not shared with anyone what she was going through, but after her untimely death, someone saw something on her Facebook page that she recently posted about domestic violence. It perhaps was a hint.

Ms. Dvorak wrote about Rachel Louise Snyder, whose book title, “No Visible Bruises,” is on point about the prevalence of domestic violence that occurs under the radar of family and friends. Victims of domestic violence need to shout and not hint.

Perhaps there may have been something that Anika’s mom, co-workers, family or friends could have done or said to intervene. Someone may have found just the right words that might have given her the encouragement she needed to leave. Instead, our family is mourning the tragic loss of a wonderful, caring person.

Roslyn Brown, Bowie