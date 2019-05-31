The May 27 editorial “D.C. doesn’t belong in the hospital business” was right on. When I was mayor of Louisville in the early 1980s, our Louisville General Hospital was in severe debt and providing poor care. The city teamed up with the county and state to partner with Humana to build and manage the Humana University Hospital. The annual debt and poor care were eliminated.

When I was the D.C. commissioner of health in the mid-1990s, any talk of closing D.C. General and having any entity other than the city run a new hospital was not favored.

Congratulations to D.C. Council member Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7) for his leadership.

Harvey I. Sloane, Washington